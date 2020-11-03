No major issues reported in region as Election Day continues

Election Day in the Roanoke and New River valleys is progressing without any major issues reported so far.
In-person voting Tuesday across the region is steady in most localities with between 10 and 15 percent of the remaining electorate casting ballots this morning. In most localities, between 40 to 50 percent of voters had already voted early or by absentee.
And with the potential of localities setting records for turnout, it appears numerous localities, as of this morning, had a total turnout - including all forms of voting - of between 50 and 55 percent. That would mean turnout would need to be another 15 to 20 percent throughout the rest of the day for records to be set.
More than 2.7 million Virginians already cast their ballots prior to Election Day, said Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper.
There are 5.9 million registered voters in Virginia, so 46% of them have already cast their ballots. Of those who already voted prior to Election Day, 1.8 million cast their votes in person, while another 956,000 sent in absentee ballots.
“The enthusiasm Virginians showed for casting early ballots is unprecedented,” Piper said.
Because of the massive wave of early voters, Piper said it’s been calm at polling locations this morning. He said he’s confident the rest of the day will go smoothly.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you can cast a vote.
About 200,000 absentee ballots that Virginians requested have not been returned or surrendered, so those ballots may still arrive by noon on Nov. 6 to be counted. Virginians who still have absentee ballots are encouraged to drop them off in person at their regular polling location, at the registrar’s office, or at a drop box. Because mail delivery may delay when it arrives, voters should not drop their absentee ballot into the mailbox.
This story will be updated.
