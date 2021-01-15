 Skip to main content
No one hurt as fire damages northwest Roanoke house
Fire damaged a house in northwest Roanoke Friday morning, fire officials said.

Roanoke Fire EMS sent help to the residence in the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. and found it burning, according to a Facebook post by an agency official.

One occupant left the building without injury. The fire was under control about 5 a.m., the report said.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

