No one hurt as fire damages northwest Roanoke house

Fire damaged a house in northwest Roanoke Friday morning, fire officials said.
Roanoke Fire EMS sent help to the residence in the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. and found it burning, according to a Facebook post by an agency official.
One occupant left the building without injury. The fire was under control about 5 a.m., the report said.
Jeff Sturgeon
Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.
