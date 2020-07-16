No one hurt as home burns in Elliston

An Elliston residence is a total loss after a fire early Thursday, a Montgomery County official said.

No one was injured but five people were displaced as a result of the blaze, Emergency Services Coordinator Michael Geary said.

Geary said the fire occurred on Duke Lane, a short road that runs off Brake Road. Fire crews had problems getting equipment to the residence because the road had washed out, Geary said.

Geary said that the cause of the fire still is being determined.

Fighting the fire were crews from the Elliston Volunteer Fire Department and from Roanoke County’s Fort Lewis fire station.

Roanoke County’s fire and rescue Twitter feed reported that firefighters went to the blaze at about 12:30 a.m., found a bridge was out, and had to cross a creek.

