No print edition of The Roanoke Times on Monday
e-edition screen capture

To our readers: A reminder to our readers that The Roanoke Times will not be publishing a printed newspaper on Monday’s Labor Day holiday.

Instead, an abbreviated e-edition of The Roanoke Times will be available on our website, www.roanoke.com. Print subscribers are automatically able to receive this by going to www.roanoke.ccom/activate to register. For assistance getting registered, please send us an email at customer@roanoke.com.

The Roanoke Times will publish the comics, puzzles and the bridge column for Monday in Sunday’s printed newspaper.

