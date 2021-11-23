No print edition of The Roanoke Times on Thanksgiving Day

To our readers: A reminder that The Roanoke Times will not be publishing a printed newspaper on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday, so strap on those running shoes and head out to the Atlantic Union Drumstick Dash , the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s biggest fundraiser, which the newspaper helps to sponsor.

On Thursday, an abbreviated e-edition of The Roanoke Times will be available on our website, www.roanoke.com, along with the latest news. Print subscribers are automatically able to receive this by going to www.roanoke.com/activate to register. For assistance getting registered, please send us an email at customer@roanoke.com.