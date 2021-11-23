 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No print edition of The Roanoke Times on Thanksgiving Day
0 comments
top story

No print edition of The Roanoke Times on Thanksgiving Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To our readers: A reminder that The Roanoke Times will not be publishing a printed newspaper on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday, so strap on those running shoes and head out to the Atlantic Union Drumstick Dash, the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s biggest fundraiser, which the newspaper helps to sponsor.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, an abbreviated e-edition of The Roanoke Times will be available on our website, www.roanoke.com, along with the latest news. Print subscribers are automatically able to receive this by going to www.roanoke.com/activate to register. For assistance getting registered, please send us an email at customer@roanoke.com.

Other changes in Wednesday's print edition:

  • The Extra Vibe section, which normally appears on Thursday, will be included with Wednesday's newspaper.
  • Wednesday will be a good day for puzzle fans. The comics, puzzles and bridge column for Wednesday will be in the stand-alone Extra section. The comics, puzzles and bridge column for Thursday will be published elsewhere inside the Wednesday newspaper. Plus, there will be a separate puzzles tabloid inserted in Wednesday's paper.
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert