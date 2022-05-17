No public threat from hepatitis A case at Roanoke restaurant

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts identified a hepatitis A case last week at Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant.

The employee who tested positive does not handle food, so there is no public threat or outbreak, health district director Cynthia Morrow said.

The department learned of the infection on Friday afternoon and followed its protocol by making an unannounced visit to the Brambleton Avenue restaurant to complete an inspection that same day. They interviewed personnel at the restaurant to determine and corroborate whether the employee ever handled food.

Morrow said the inspection and the interviews did not bring up any concerns.

“I think it is a very important reminder to all of our food establishment owners that we cannot for one second let our guard down with respect to the policies that are in place, should be in place, must always be in place, with respect to food handlers,” Morrow said.

She said the restaurant owner has been forthcoming, cooperative and understanding of the gravity and importance of the situation.

The local health district has so far identified 56 cases of hepatitis A this year. Typically, the area sees an average of 2-3 cases per year.

Most of the cases have been identified in at-risk populations, particularly the substance use community, injection drug users and the homeless. The large majority of cases are located in Roanoke and are found in those aged 30-39.

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes liver inflammation, which can prevent the organ from functioning normally. The virus is spread through fecal to oral transmission, which means a person ingests fecal matter, usually in microscopic amounts invisible to the eye. People can also contract the virus from using drugs with others, certain types of sexual contact or caring for someone who has the virus.

When someone contracts hepatitis A, they can experience fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, clay-colored bowel movements, loss of appetite, low grade fever, dark urine, joint pain, intense itching and jaundice, or yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Hepatitis A is vaccine-preventable. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can reach out to the health department.

The health department will also hold a hepatitis testing day Thursday at the Roanoke City Health Department office at 1511 Williamson Road and at Valley Cleaners & Coin Laundry at 703 9th Street.

Morrow said it is not surprising to see someone with hepatitis A in the restaurant industry given the ongoing community outbreak.

“We’ve been working with our restaurants across our districts to make sure that they are informed about hepatitis A, to encourage their food handlers to get vaccinated and just make sure that all of their policies are in place to minimize the transmission of any infectious disease,” she said.

Several Famous Anthony’s restaurant locations experienced an outbreak last fall when an employee tested positive for the virus. More than 50 individuals were infected, more than 30 hospitalized and four died after eating at a Famous Anthony's.

The company filed bankruptcy at two of their locations. Seattle food law attorney Bill Marler, who is representing 32 of the victims, said the insurance payment is the only asset available to those affected by the outbreak. He said the attorneys representing the victims have partnered with lawyers from Famous Anthony’s to ask for a declaratory judgment.

The insurance company, Cincinnati Insurance Companies, has conceded they are responsible but are claiming the restaurant only has $7 million in coverage. Famous Anthony’s and the victims have asserted that the insurance policy covers $7 million per restaurant, so the victims should receive at least $14 million.

The health department said the employee worked at three different restaurants, but so far all of the victims have come from only two.

After a judgment is made on the amount of damages to be awarded, the court will determine how to equitably divide the money based on the seriousness of the illness and what effect the illness has on each victim going forward.

Marler said some of his clients did not have health insurance at the time and have experienced a financial burden from their illness. He represents the families of all four people who died and one that received a liver transplant.

“This is just a really terrible, terrible outbreak,” he said. “It’s one of the worst hepatitis A outbreaks that I’ve been involved in. The numbers aren’t huge, only 52 people, but the severity of the illnesses were really catastrophic.”

