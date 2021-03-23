No real estate tax rate increase in Montgomery County

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors decided Monday night not to raise the real estate tax rate for the coming fiscal year.

The board voted 7-0 to advertise the existing real estate tax rate of 89 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the board cannot increase the rate, but does have the option of lowering it.

The board is scheduled to host a public hearing on the tax rate and proposed budget on April 8, followed by a vote to finalize the two items on April 19.

For the fiscal year that begins July 1, the county is proposing a budget of $210.9 million, which would be a slightly less than 1% increase from the current budget.

The county’s budgeting season this year comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a historic crisis that has impacted the locality’s finances and made it more challenging to meet the usual funding demands.

Some supervisors on Monday cited the challenges of the pandemic when they voted to advertise the tax rate and proposed budget.

“I do support the budget, and I do support not raising the real estate taxes," something that would make it more difficult for people in this time of hardship if the rate were to be raided, said Supervisor Sara Bohn.