No real estate tax rate increase in Montgomery County

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors decided Monday night not to raise the real estate tax rate for the coming fiscal year.
The board voted 7-0 to advertise the existing real estate tax rate of 89 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the board cannot increase the rate, but does have the option of lowering it.
The board is scheduled to host a public hearing on the tax rate and proposed budget on April 8, followed by a vote to finalize the two items on April 19.
For the fiscal year that begins July 1, the county is proposing a budget of $210.9 million, which would be a slightly less than 1% increase from the current budget.
The county’s budgeting season this year comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a historic crisis that has impacted the locality’s finances and made it more challenging to meet the usual funding demands.
Some supervisors on Monday cited the challenges of the pandemic when they voted to advertise the tax rate and proposed budget.
“I do support the budget, and I do support not raising the real estate taxes," something that would make it more difficult for people in this time of hardship if the rate were to be raided, said Supervisor Sara Bohn.
Supervisor Todd King praised the county’s ability in recent years to create economic development and finance several infrastructural projects tied to fire and rescue and the schools without once raising taxes.
One hurdle that will need to be worked out this spring is funding for Montgomery County Public Schools.
The schools, which typically take up about two-thirds of the county’s budget, are requesting an additional $5.1 million for next fiscal year, the bulk of which is for a plan to provide teachers and other school employees an average pay raise of 3.5%.
School officials have made raises a priority in recent years as part of efforts to close the teacher pay gap between MCPS and other districts in the region.
Montgomery County’s proposed budget includes only an additional $500,000 for the school, an amount that the county administration says reflects the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.
County Administrator Craig Meadows reiterated Monday that both county and school officials will need to work to figure out ways to patch the holes.
“They understand the predicament we’re in, as well,” Meadows said, referring to recent talks with MCPS staff.
MCPS officials have said they would need to significantly reduce the proposed raises and slash a number of operational items such as the annual purchase of new school buses under the county’s currently proposed budget.
During the budget discussion on Monday, supervisors also agreed on a number of small funding requests from several outside agencies, including the local Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia and local organization Onward New River Valley — or Onward NRV.
The Onward NRV item, a request for an additional $27,000, sparked a short debate. The measure was pushed by Supervisor April DeMotts, who noted that the county’s funding rate for the organization has been the same for nearly two decades. DeMotts said she has also been pressing the issue for three years.
Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski did raise some concerns about the county’s share of the funding for the organization, a formula based on population. He questioned whether the county should provide the lion’s share of the funds while not necessarily benefiting the most from the economic development spurred by Onward NRV.
Several other supervisors, however, touted the organization’s key economic contributions over the years to Montgomery County, including their work to retain local talent and help draw businesses to the area. They also noted the county’s unchanged funding rate.
“Clearly it’s a pretty good gamble that has paid off considerably,” DeMotts said.