No way out of state hospitals for some elderly psychiatric patients

Then last fall, a second man was taken into the home and talked so much about moonshine and smoking that he irritated Brown. Parr thinks the man reminded him of their father.

Brown had also fallen, and had been in a hospital for a week and needed to have his medication changed.

Right before Christmas, he became so angry over the other resident that he slammed his door so many times it broke from the frame, she said.

He was then sent to Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg, she said. And he was making progress, enough so that it was expected he would return soon to the small home.

Parr said her brother called her twice a day. On the morning of Jan. 22, they talked; she told him she loved him. Hours later, just as she got to wondering why he hadn’t called again, she got a call that he had died.

He had stuffed his cheeks so full of food that it knocked his denture loose and blocked his airway, she said.

“Sixty-four years old, and to go like that. It was a shock,” she said.