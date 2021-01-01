Nonprofits put year-end donations to use

Year-end community support for Roanoke Valley nonprofits is accumulating in the form of charitable contributions, after a year spent serving people facing exceptional circumstances with increased needs.
“We’ve all gone through hard times,” said Becci Sisson, director of development at the Roanoke Rescue Mission. “All these nonprofit organizations, we make up the fabric of Roanoke, and the people who give make that possible. Any bit does help.”
Nonprofits struggled during the early months of a coronavirus outbreak that closed storefronts, including thrift stores crucial to their incomes, and changed how people gather, as volunteers or otherwise.
Regardless, Sisson said people continued to donate money, clothes, food and precious time to local organizations focused on helping the surrounding community.
“All nonprofits have had to be creative,” Sisson said. “If people start to wonder whether they can make a difference, any amount they give to any nonprofit of their choice — and we have several in the Roanoke Valley that make this community work — every bit does help.”
Even small donations to local nonprofits, monetary or otherwise, go a long way in providing for the immediate community, to those in dire need.
“It’s very easy to sit and think, ‘If I give my $20, is that going to make a difference?’ It does.” Sisson said. “That $20 could be five meals for somebody; that can be a visit to the clinic for somebody; that can be a lifeline someone’s not going to have.”
For the Rescue Mission, donations for the year are up 15% compared to 2019, Sisson said.
“We’re actually exceeding our goals. People have been so generous this year through the pandemic,” Sisson said. “People are still giving what they can, and that’s what makes the difference.”
The nonprofit has seen an increase in donors, who are giving smaller amounts than in years past. Included among those smaller-dollar donors are young people who gave their Christmas money to the Rescue Mission ministry, Sisson said.
“It’s giving what they can, and knowing that small gift is going to make a difference,” Sisson said. “It all adds up and it helps for change to happen in the Roanoke Valley.”
Adding up elsewhere were 483 pounds of ham served at the Rescue Mission’s annual Christmas feast, which fed 400 people, including 150 who opted for the drive-thru option new this year.
Donations to the rescue mission’s Coats for a Cause are piling up, as were holiday gifts for its annual toy drive, Sisson said.
“People have been giving their time when they can,” Sisson said. “It’s different. We’re using different safety precautions for our volunteers to come in.”
Volunteers recently helped wrap toy drive gifts and continue to help serving thrice-daily meals during the holiday season, as well as throughout the pandemic.
Not only are year-end thrift store donations up at the nonprofit’s two locations, but there are also more shoppers, whose purchases further fund the rescue mission’s outreach, Sisson said.
“Between the months of November and December is when we see a large portion of our donations come in to the Rescue Mission,” Sisson said. “It’s a key time of year for us.”
The nonprofit typically sees 35% of its total donations during the last two months of the year, during a year-end giving campaign that follows the annual Drumstick Dash 5K race.
For Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, the end of the calendar year is a similarly active time for donations, said marketing and public relations manager Chelsea Moran.
“We do an ask for donations toward the end of the year, to keep Goodwill top of mind to individuals,” Moran said. “With the holidays, people might have those extra items they’ve replaced or are ready to give away.”
In addition to recent item donations made to Goodwill’s thrift stores around the Roanoke Valley, people have also made cash contributions to the local branch of the national nonprofit, including a $10 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, of the Amazon e-commerce fortune.
“We do see donations throughout the end of the year,” Moran said. “Goodwill is here during the holiday season, and there is a lot of generosity playing a part.”
Like other area nonprofits, Goodwill responded to an uptick in need from the communities it serves in 2020, despite its stores being closed for the better part of two months earlier in the year.
“Things look closer to a typical year than they have, but this was definitely something completely unexpected for us,” Moran said.
Moran said Goodwill of the Valleys served almost twice as many people this year compared to 2019, when more than 35,000 people were helped with skill training programs and job placement in 14 cities and 35 counties across Southside and Western Virginia.
“If individuals are looking to give and trying to find an organization, Goodwill is great place where we are really trying to help the community,” Moran said. “We really appreciate the community’s support.”
Considering the circumstances, item donations to the Y Thrift Shop in Blacksburg have been exceptional, said Laureen Blakemore, director of community engagement for the YMCA at Virginia Tech.
If item donations in 2020 didn’t exceed those in 2019, “they’re very close,” she said.
Proceeds from the Y Thrift Shop benefit YMCA initiatives such as Meals on Main, which provides food to New River Valley children.
The YMCA at Virginia Tech in 2020 was also able to open the Y’s Best Boutique. Among its more competitively priced offerings are vintage, collectible and brand-new items.
Recent offerings at the Y’s Best Boutique have included a typewriter from 1891, limited edition Barbie dolls and China tea sets, Blakemore said.
At the Treasure Trove Thrift Store in Christiansburg, item donations for the end of 2020 have been about the same as in 2019, said Tambra Dixon, director of marketing and development for the Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg.
Treasure Trove proceeds go toward resident needs at Warm Hearth, a senior living community. The thrift store specializes in household items such as furniture and small appliances.
“I’ve been surprised that things have gone as well as they are going,” Dixon said, adding that the Treasure Trove, like other stores in the area, closed temporarily after the start of the pandemic.
What really stood out for her organization in 2020 was the amount raised in non-capital funds, Dixon said. The village’s foundation raised more than $1 million for the fiscal year that ended in September, an amount she described as “the best year in terms of giving.”
Non-capital funds differ from those raised during capital campaigns in that the money doesn’t go toward a specific development, Dixon said.