Nonprofits put year-end donations to use

Year-end community support for Roanoke Valley nonprofits is accumulating in the form of charitable contributions, after a year spent serving people facing exceptional circumstances with increased needs.

“We’ve all gone through hard times,” said Becci Sisson, director of development at the Roanoke Rescue Mission. “All these nonprofit organizations, we make up the fabric of Roanoke, and the people who give make that possible. Any bit does help.”

Nonprofits struggled during the early months of a coronavirus outbreak that closed storefronts, including thrift stores crucial to their incomes, and changed how people gather, as volunteers or otherwise.

Regardless, Sisson said people continued to donate money, clothes, food and precious time to local organizations focused on helping the surrounding community.

“All nonprofits have had to be creative,” Sisson said. “If people start to wonder whether they can make a difference, any amount they give to any nonprofit of their choice — and we have several in the Roanoke Valley that make this community work — every bit does help.”

Even small donations to local nonprofits, monetary or otherwise, go a long way in providing for the immediate community, to those in dire need.