Norfolk Southern aims for full track reopening Thursday after derailment in Roanoke

Norfolk Southern continued to repair tracks and train switches in downtown Roanoke on Thursday morning after some of its cars derailed Wednesday.

All nine cars that derailed had been cleared as of 10 a.m. Thursday, company spokesman Jeff DeGraff said.

One route through the area had reopened, and crews were working to restore the remaining tracks, he said.

"We are hopeful of a full reopening later this afternoon or evening," DeGraff said.

Wednesday's derailment — which included one tanker containing toxic molten sulfur — toppled a fence around the tracks and paralyzed passenger rail service. No spills or injuries were reported.

An Amtrak spokeswoman said service to and from Roanoke "has been impacted by a freight train derailment."

Passenger trains didn't run on Wednesday or Thursday morning.

Service for Thursday evening and Friday remains to be determined, the Amtrak spokeswoman said Thursday morning.

