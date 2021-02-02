Norfolk Southern faces environmental violations in train derailment, coal spill in Roanoke County

Environmental regulators have issued a notice of violation to Norfolk Southern for a train derailment last fall that spilled tons of coal into the Roanoke River.

After investigating the incident in western Roanoke County, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality said it had “reason to believe” the railway might have violated water protection regulations.

The notice of violation, which was dated Jan. 25, is the first official step in a process that could lead to fines against Norfolk Southern.

Meanwhile, an investigation continues into what caused an eastbound train of 26 coal hopper cars to jump the tracks near a trestle that crosses the river late on the night of Oct. 30.

Twelve of the cars, loaded with about 2,600 tons of coal, plunged into the river as the trestle collapsed. No one was injured.

Norfolk Southern has reported its findings to the Federal Railroad Administration. “We expect the FRA to make the report available to the public within the next month or so,” railroad spokeswoman Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw wrote in an email Tuesday.