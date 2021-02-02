Norfolk Southern faces environmental violations in train derailment, coal spill in Roanoke County

Environmental regulators have issued a notice of violation to Norfolk Southern for a train derailment last fall that spilled tons of coal into the Roanoke River.
After investigating the incident in western Roanoke County, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality said it had “reason to believe” the railway might have violated water protection regulations.
The notice of violation, which was dated Jan. 25, is the first official step in a process that could lead to fines against Norfolk Southern.
Meanwhile, an investigation continues into what caused an eastbound train of 26 coal hopper cars to jump the tracks near a trestle that crosses the river late on the night of Oct. 30.
Twelve of the cars, loaded with about 2,600 tons of coal, plunged into the river as the trestle collapsed. No one was injured.
Norfolk Southern has reported its findings to the Federal Railroad Administration. “We expect the FRA to make the report available to the public within the next month or so,” railroad spokeswoman Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw wrote in an email Tuesday.
An investigation by the railroad administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, is still underway and no other information was available, a spokesperson said.
Norfolk Southern has rebuilt the crossing and restored rail service on Nov. 19, Bradshaw said.
The rail cars that capsized into the river near Barley Drive were carrying lumps of coal that were quickly swept away, according to the DEQ notice of violation, which was provided this week in response to an open-records request from The Roanoke Times.
Although it has not been determined how much of the 2,600 tons of coal ended up in the water, the notice said there was a “significant” amount observed at the Salem Water Treatment Plant, about 3.4 miles downstream from the crash.
“Visually notable deposits” were seen for another 3 miles, reaching the Salem Rotary Park near LewisGale Medical Center, the document stated.
As a precautionary measure, the city of Salem stopped drawing its drinking water from the river until Nov. 30. City wells and the Western Virginia Water Authority were used as a replacement, at a cost of about $49,000, according to spokesman Mike Stevens. Labor and chemical costs added another $7,000.
The city is seeking reimbursement from Norfolk Southern, Stevens said.
The accident also derailed shipments to the Smith Gap Landfill. Dan Miles, CEO of the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority, said the so-called “trash train” was out of service for about three weeks.
It cost the authority about $500,000 to dump the Roanoke Valley’s trash at the New River Landfill in Dublin, where it was transported by truck. The authority is considering asking for reimbursement, Miles said.
In the week after the accident, environmental and health officials said testing and inspections found no harm to the river’s water or wildlife. The notice of violation cites a law that prohibits the discharge of waste that could harm “human, animal, plant or aquatic life.”
DEQ has invited Norfolk Southern officials to discuss the matter further, giving the railroad 30 days to respond. Jerry Ford, an enforcement specialist for the agency, said it had not heard from the railroad by Monday.
Bradshaw wrote in her email that the railroad is working to resolve the matter.