Norfolk Southern will pay a $27,300 fine for environmental damage caused when a freight train derailed west of Salem, spilling more than 1,000 tons of coal into the Roanoke River.

An agreement between the railroad and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality comes more than two years after the Oct. 30, 2020 incident.

Following the late-night derailment — which injured no one — visible amounts of coal and debris were spotted along a 6.5 mile stretch of the rain-swollen river, as far downstream as the Salem Rotary Park.

Five weeks later, about 1,349 tons of coal had been removed from the river, according to a consent order posted to DEQ’s website. The 16 freight cars that plunged from a railroad trestle on Barley Drive were carrying about 2,600 tons of coal. The exact amount that wound up in the river was not determined.

Tests of 27 samples of river water detected iron and thallium at levels above state guidelines for surface water.

The iron exceedances were attributed to high waters at the time, and were documented both upstream and downstream of where the derailment happened.

High levels of thallium, a gray metal, were found in the first round of samples but did not show up in subsequent tests, the consent order stated.

DEQ said it conducted additional tests through August 2021, which showed no long-term ill effects to the river.

The spill forced the city of Salem to stop drawing water from the Roanoke River at its water treatment plant, which is about 3.4 miles downstream from Barley Drive, for about a month.

City wells and supplies from the Western Virginia Water Authority were used as a replacement, at a cost of about $50,000, city officials said at the time.

Norfolk Southern has rebuilt the trestle, which collapsed into the river with the coal cars, and restored service to the line.

A statement from the railroad on the DEQ consent order was not available late Thursday.

Although both sides are in agreement on the fine and the document’s findings, DEQ will accept public comments through March 10 before taking final action in the matter.