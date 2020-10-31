Norfolk Southern train derails near Roanoke River in western Roanoke County

Rail cars on a Norfolk Southern train derailed in the Salem area late Friday, the company said.

There were no reported injuries to the train crew, and the incident involved no hazardous material, said Norfolk Southern spokeswoman Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw on Saturday.

The derailment occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. Friday, Bradshaw said.

The incident occurred on Barkley Drive near the Roanoke River. Vehicular access to the site was blocked Saturday afternoon.

Company personnel and contractors are currently at the site coordinating and engaging in cleanup and recovery efforts, Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw didn’t immediately provide further details on the exact number of rail cars involved. She also didn’t immediately clarify the approximate address of where the incident occurred.

The coal train was traveling eastbound toward Norfolk, Bradshaw said. The derailment is under investigation.

