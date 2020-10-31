Norfolk Southern train derails, spills coal into Roanoke River in western Roanoke County

Bradshaw didn’t immediately provide further details on the exact number of rail cars involved. She also didn’t immediately clarify the approximate address of where the incident occurred.

But drone images of the scene, shot by photographer David Hungate working for The Roanoke Times, shows the trestle that carried the rail line over the river has been destroyed and more than one dozen railcars scattered in and on either side of the Roanoke River, along with the coal they were carrying.

The coal train was traveling eastbound toward Norfolk, Bradshaw said. The derailment is under investigation.

The county also provided some more details on the derailment itself.

A dozen of the 22 rail cars that derailed fell into the river, releasing approximately 2,000 tons of coal, according to the county.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which both initially responded to the incident, have been working with Norfolk Southern on the removal of the rail cars and coal from the river.

“Any environmental impacts from the coal are expected to be largely physical in nature,” the county announcement said. “However, DEQ is coordinating with local, state and federal agencies and Norfolk Southern to collect samples to determine whether there have been any impacts to water quality.”

