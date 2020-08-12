North Carolina denies permit for Mountain Valley Pipeline extension

“This has always been an unnecessary project that poses unnecessary risks to our environment,” Regan said.

Despite the latest setback, Mountain Valley officials said they expected to regain the company’s permits in time to have the pipeline operating early next year. Completion of Southgate is expected in 2021, they say.

Under North Carolina law, the company has 60 days to appeal DEQ’s decision.

“The MVP Southgate team is currently evaluating its options, but continues to target bringing this important project into service in 2021 to meet public demand for natural gas in southern Virginia and central North Carolina,” spokesman Shawn Day said.

Dominion Energy, which purchased a North Carolina natural gas company originally planned to be Southgate’s primary customer, will receive about 80% of the pipeline’s gas for distribution to homes and businesses.

As for its suspended permits, Mountain Valley has said it expects the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conclude that the pipeline will not jeopardize endangered species or their habitats.

The long-delayed decision was anticipated in July, but had not come by late Wednesday afternoon.