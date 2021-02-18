North Cross headmaster to resign at end of 2021-22 school year

Christian Proctor, who has led North Cross School since 2011, will step down at the end of the 2021-22 school year, he announced Thursday.
Proctor said in a letter to the North Cross community that he's "not retiring, only resettling."
"I will continue to keep North Cross at the forefront of my thoughts and certainly, I will do my best throughout my final year to ensure the continued success of North Cross," he said. "I look forward to helping create a smooth transition to new leadership and to navigating the upcoming re-accreditation process. As always, I believe there has never been a better time to be at North Cross."
Proctor's resignation is effective June 30, 2022. His early announcement "puts us ahead of the curve in finding our next Head of School," Board of Trustees Chair Fourd Kemper wrote in a letter.
The search committee will be chaired by alumnus Sarah Boxley Beck, according to Kemper. The school has hired search firm The Education Group.
Kemper noted that Proctor became headmaster during a "challenging time" in the school's history.
"Through Chris’s leadership, his close working relationship with our Board of Trustees, the support of our student families and the constant efforts of our capable and committed staff and faculty, North Cross is in a much stronger position now than in 2011," Kemper wrote.
Proctor recalled the early days of his tenure:
"Ten years ago, as I sat in the front window at Alexander’s, waiting for the official decision of the Board to approve me as the eighth Headmaster at North Cross School, I never could have imagined the successes we would achieve," Proctor wrote in his letter. "From the days when we had to ask Board members for temporary loans to meet payroll, to the present, where North Cross is on a par with the best independent schools in Virginia, our success has been the product of much care, hard work, and a little bit of good fortune."
The Roanoke County independent school now has a balanced operating budget, is completing the most successful capital campaign in school history and has a record-high enrollment, Proctor wrote. North Cross is also only one of four U.S. independent schools to have a campus in China, he said. The Roanoke campus also hosts international students.
Proctor also oversaw the school's COVID-19 reopening plan, which includes daily in-person instruction and a regular testing regiment.