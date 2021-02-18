North Cross headmaster to resign at end of 2021-22 school year

Christian Proctor, who has led North Cross School since 2011, will step down at the end of the 2021-22 school year, he announced Thursday.

Proctor said in a letter to the North Cross community that he's "not retiring, only resettling."

"I will continue to keep North Cross at the forefront of my thoughts and certainly, I will do my best throughout my final year to ensure the continued success of North Cross," he said. "I look forward to helping create a smooth transition to new leadership and to navigating the upcoming re-accreditation process. As always, I believe there has never been a better time to be at North Cross."

Proctor's resignation is effective June 30, 2022. His early announcement "puts us ahead of the curve in finding our next Head of School," Board of Trustees Chair Fourd Kemper wrote in a letter.

The search committee will be chaired by alumnus Sarah Boxley Beck, according to Kemper. The school has hired search firm The Education Group.

Kemper noted that Proctor became headmaster during a "challenging time" in the school's history.