North Roanoke County apartment fire causes minor damage

Roanoke County apt fire 062722

Roanoke County firefighters responded to a fire at the Ridgeview Apartments on Hawthorne Road Monday morning. Minor damage and no injuries were reported.

 Roanoke County EMS photo

A interior sprinkler system helped to douse a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex, according to Roanoke County emergency services.

Firefighters were summoned to the Ridgeview Apartments on Hawthorne Road around 10 a.m. by E-911 reports of smoke and water being emitted from a second-story apartment. There they found unattended cooking materials in a unit whose resident was not present.

The apartment's sprinkler system had already contained the fire. The incident caused water damage to four units in the multistory residential complex and smoke damage to the apartment where the fire originated.

The Roanoke County fire marshal estimated damages at $25,000. No injuries were reported.

