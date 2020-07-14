Northam adopts hard line against bare-faced partiers and the bars that serve them

Northman said health district directors will be told to enforce physical distancing, and the ABC has been asked to move last call to earlier in the evening.

Dr. Norman Oliver, the state's health commissioner, said the Health Department has 500 inspectors and will bring on another 100 to make sure businesses are complying.

Enforcement teams with the ABC and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will fan out across the state, doing unannounced visits and possibly revoking licenses.

Northam said businesses should refuse service to anyone without a face covering and call the police to report them as trespassers if they refuse to leave. Individuals could also be charged with a misdemeanor, although he said he is still looking for a way to make it a civil, not a criminal, violation.

"We are not looking to arrest people. But none of this would be necessary if people would just do the right thing," he said. "All we're asking is to keep the social distance and wear a face covering."

Northam also shared information on the five health regions that was added Tuesday to the Virginia Department of Health’s dashboard. He said that overall, the state’s cases are increasing, but that cases are “dramatically down” in Northern Virginia, where two-thirds of Virginians live.