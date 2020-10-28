Northam considers restrictions in Southwest Virginia to slow virus

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he could impose restrictions in Southwest Virginia where COVID-19 cases are rising quickly, and as the disease begins to overwhelm Ballad Health’s hospitals.
“In other states and other countries, they are re-imposing restrictions to get case numbers under control. Nobody, nobody, wants to have to do that, but this virus remains a very real threat,” Northam said during a briefing in which he touted Virginia’s overall success in keeping the virus in check.
But in Southwest Virginia, cases continue to escalate, and the region's rate of positive test results is double that of the rest of the state.
“We’re keeping an eye on this, and are in conversation with our local leaders and health officials about potential actions they can take to try to mitigate the community spread,” he said.
When asked about specifics, Northam said they would need to look at what’s driving the numbers and make adjustments.
“If we need to make restrictions, we will,” he said.
On Tuesday, public health officials for the Roanoke, Alleghany and New River health districts implored people to do all that they can to halt the spread of the disease, as hospital admissions rose to their highest level and as outbreaks in long-term care and businesses continued to increase.
On Wednesday, Ballad Health during its weekly news briefing said the trend in its service area is worse than what it shared a week ago. More than 2,500 new cases came in last week, which was 700 more than the 1,800 of the previous week. And this week is shaping up to bring in an even higher number, said Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton.
“To put everything bluntly, we could easily run out of resources for our patients,” Deaton said. “Our most precious resource is really our team members. We have 181 team members that are recovering or have COVID-19 right now. We are obviously very concerned that if we have a continued increase in team members contracting COVID-19 that we will be even more stressed.”
Deaton shared Ballad’s modeling, which shows that the trajectory of actual COVID-19 admissions is steeper than even the health system's worst-case scenario had predicted.
Ballad serves far Southwest Virginia and Tennessee's Tri-Cities area. Cases in Virginia are not rising as quickly as those in Ballad's Tennessee markets, Deaton said, partly because Virginia has a mask mandate and partly because people live further apart than in the Tri-Cities.
Despite Ballad officials' continued plea for people to wear masks and to distance, not all comply.
Stefani Annett, a nurse at Johnson City Medical Center’s ICU/progressive care unit, said she cannot understand how mask-wearing has become so political.
“I have worn this mask for over 800 hours in a COVID unit,” she said, noting that her nose has a dent and it’s sore. Yet she still wears it when she goes home, as do her team members.
“We see the virus continually in our minds. What we see is that panic and that look of fear in the patient’s eyes as we push that sedative medicine into their veins so they can be ventilated,” Annett said.
She hands them a phone so they can have that last moment to talk with their families, and she takes messages from families desperate to deliver a last message of love.
“We have to bag up the bodies. They have to be double bagged, and you have to wipe down the layers before you send them to the morgue. We’re the ones who then have to call the family members with that awful phone call,” she said.
Wearing a mask respects the dangers of the virus and protects others, she said.
“It is baffling to me that COVID-19 viral contagion is slowed by showing kindness and respect to others. It is even more incredulous to me to think and know hundreds of thousands have died and will die because of this virus because we have been collectively selfish,” Annett said.
Ballad brings in people each week to share their stories in its attempt to convey how important it is to wear a mask, distance and stay home.
Vicky Livesay shared the story of her daughter, Angel, a 29-year-old nurse who became infected in July. She had none of the risk factors for serious illness. Yet by Day 6 while Angel was isolating at home, Livesay sensed something was wrong and in the middle of the night she drove her daughter to the hospital.
Angel collapsed while they were checking in at the emergency department. Doctors said she coded three times. They moved her to the COVID unit and said she would not likely recover.
Thirty-eight days later she was released to rehab, and another month later to home, where she is still recovering.
Livesay asked people to pray for the health care workers and to protect them by wearing masks.
“This illness will find you even if you don’t think it will. Don’t take a chance on being the next person who needs a miracle to live,” she said.
Jamie Swift, Ballad's chief infection control officer, said every one of their patients and team members has a story. On Wednesday, 168 people were in Ballad’s hospitals being treated for the virus. The count is two more than the day before, but with discharges and deaths, it likely means 30 new patients, she said, and it shows that the disease is escalating faster than people are becoming well enough to go home.
Ballad has curtailed elective procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center and will begin to do so soon at its hospitals in Bristol and Johnson City.
“People continue to ask me where it’s coming from. Is it clusters? Is it this source or that? We are past the point of that question,” Swift said. “We are at the point in our community that if you go out, you are at risk of contracting COVID-19 if you are not taking the proper precautions. It’s truly widespread.”
