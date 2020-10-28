Northam considers restrictions in Southwest Virginia to slow virus

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have worn this mask for over 800 hours in a COVID unit,” she said, noting that her nose has a dent and it’s sore. Yet she still wears it when she goes home, as do her team members.

“We see the virus continually in our minds. What we see is that panic and that look of fear in the patient’s eyes as we push that sedative medicine into their veins so they can be ventilated,” Annett said.

She hands them a phone so they can have that last moment to talk with their families, and she takes messages from families desperate to deliver a last message of love.

“We have to bag up the bodies. They have to be double bagged, and you have to wipe down the layers before you send them to the morgue. We’re the ones who then have to call the family members with that awful phone call,” she said.

Wearing a mask respects the dangers of the virus and protects others, she said.

“It is baffling to me that COVID-19 viral contagion is slowed by showing kindness and respect to others. It is even more incredulous to me to think and know hundreds of thousands have died and will die because of this virus because we have been collectively selfish,” Annett said.