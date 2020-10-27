Northam expects VMI board to 'be open-minded' about problems at institute

"It is incumbent on VMI leadership to ensure that our future officers are trained in an environment that embraces diversity and inclusion, that the cadets embody such values in their character, and that every student is able to attend VMI without being subject to racism or discrimination," House Armed Services Committee members wrote. "We stand ready to assist you in advancing these objectives within the institution and will consider legislative options to do so."

Republican legislators have come to the defense of Peay and the college, urging patience until the investigation is complete. They've said that's something that Northam should appreciate, having gone through his own scandal.

Last year, he took took responsibility for a photo on his 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook page that depicted a person wearing a Klan robe and another in blackface. He later said he wasn’t in the picture, though he acknowledged he had at one point worn shoe polish to dress as Michael Jackson. An independent investigation into the yearbook photo was inconclusive, and it's still unknown who is in the photo.

It also became public that Northam’s nickname in the 1981 VMI yearbook was “Coonman.” Northam has maintained that he didn’t know why his friends gave him the nickname.