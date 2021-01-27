Northam: Help is on the way to get people registered for vaccinations

Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday he feels the frustration of Virginians who cannot get a clear answer on how to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

Northam said he told the Virginia Department of Health to launch a central website and phone center for people to register, but that it is not yet ready.

“I have heard from a lot of people asking me the same questions: Where can I get a shot and how do I sign up?” he said during a media briefing. “These were questions we expected to address in February, but like every state we expanded eligibility much more quickly than we originally planned. This has led to confusion about where to sign up and when. That confusion is justified because the answer has not been clear. We are going to have this fixed very soon.”

Virginia is now in what is considered Phase 1b of vaccine distribution, which includes front-line essential workers and everyone 65 and older, as well as younger people with chronic illnesses. Initially, that phase started at age 75, but Northam said he expanded it when the Trump administration urged the states to do so or risk getting fewer doses of vaccine.

Within days, the promise of increased doses did not come through. So while half of Virginians are eligible to receive the vaccine, the state continues to receive between 100,000 and 110,000 weekly doses.