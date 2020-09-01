Northam: It's wrong to send virus-exposed teachers into classrooms

Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that Virginia will not heed the federal government’s call to send teachers exposed to the coronavirus back to classrooms, or its directive to stop testing everyone who's been in close contact with an infected person.

“Two weeks ago, the Trump administration reclassified teachers as critical infrastructure workers. This means they could be expected to continue working even if they were exposed to COVID-19. And that’s the wrong thing to do,” Northam said during a news briefing. “Virginia is taking a different approach. If you are a teacher and there is a high chance you have been exposed to COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home until you get the result even if you don’t have symptoms.”

The Trump administration has pushed for schools to restart and for teachers and students to be in the classroom. Reclassifying teachers as critical infrastructure workers would mean they would be considered the same as essential health care workers, who can continue to work after exposure to the virus if they don't have symptoms and if keeping them off the job poses a greater harm by having no one to care for patients.

Northam also bucked the Trump administration on new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says not all people exposed to the virus should be tested.