Northam lifts some restrictions, but Roanoke-area health director says proms still not safe

Gov. Ralph Northam lifted some COVID restrictions to allow more people to gather socially and for high schools and colleges to host graduations, but the Roanoke Valley’s top public health official said proms cannot be held safely.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said the topic of proms came up during her Tuesday morning call with school superintendents.
“You can imagine from a Department of Health perspective, I cannot endorse proms at this point,” she said. “The idea of having students physically gathering in space at a time when we know that there is typically food and beverages, which means taking off masks, it is just not safe for use to have any type of social gathering like that.”
Morrow began her Tuesday media briefing by saying she was disappointed that COVID-19 activity was greater this week than it had been. Some 306 new cases had been detected this week after the number had dropped below 300 last week.
Northam, holding a briefing later in the day, said he, too, is concerned that the rate of new cases of COVID-19 appears to have plateaued at about 1,400 a day across the state. The case count has fallen from its January peak enough so that Northam said he would slowly relax restrictions starting April 1, but would keep careful watch to see how transmission of the virus responds.
Up to 50 people will be permitted indoors and 100 outdoors during social gatherings, including weddings. Entertainment venues and sporting events can have up to 30% capacity.
Last week, Northam said graduations could take place with attendance capped at the smaller of 5,000 people or 30% capacity outdoors, or 500 and 30% indoors.
Morrow said school superintendents are reviewing the graduation guidelines and are carefully planning for May events. While she said as a mother she understands how important proms are, she cannot endorse them.
“We still have 40 people in the hospital. We are still seeing over 300 cases of COVID per week. We shouldn’t be planning on these until those numbers significantly decrease and until our vaccination numbers significantly increase. We are not even close to herd immunity,” she said.
Roanoke County Schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger said the high schools are planning events to celebrate seniors but will not hold traditional prom dances. He said the events are more on the lines of senior dinners and movie nights.
He said some schools have used the word “prom” on social media — William Byrd High School, for example, this week alerted seniors to “senior prom ticket sales” — but those aren’t prom dances.
“Every single event will meet existing health guidelines,” he said. Some events will be outdoors; indoor events will be more limited, he said.
Roanoke's high schools also won't be offering traditional prom dances but are exploring other opportunities to celebrate seniors, spokeswoman Kelly Sandridge said.
Likewise, Salem High School has canceled its prom due to COVID-19 restrictions. Spokesman Mike Stevens said the division is in the process of creating “other special events” to provide “at least a nugget of normalcy for this graduating class.”
Morrow said any events involving eating and drinking would require students to remove their masks, and that could promote the spread of the disease.
“The situation in May is likely to be different than the situation today,” she said.
Vaccinations are expected to pick up with increased doses starting next week, and to be available in late April for everyone 16 and older.
Planning is underway with superintendents to find ways to hold outdoor graduations ceremonies and adhere to masking and distancing strategies that lessen the risk of spreading the virus.
“It is just important for us to keep in mind that these are ongoing discussions,” she said. “We all want the best for everybody. We want the best for our students. We want the best for their parents, and we want the best for our communities, so we’ll continue to work together to find safe ways to optimize the graduates’ experience as they move onto the next chapter,” she said.