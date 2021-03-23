Northam lifts some restrictions, but Roanoke-area health director says proms still not safe

Roanoke's high schools also won't be offering traditional prom dances but are exploring other opportunities to celebrate seniors, spokeswoman Kelly Sandridge said.

Likewise, Salem High School has canceled its prom due to COVID-19 restrictions. Spokesman Mike Stevens said the division is in the process of creating “other special events” to provide “at least a nugget of normalcy for this graduating class.”

Morrow said any events involving eating and drinking would require students to remove their masks, and that could promote the spread of the disease.

“The situation in May is likely to be different than the situation today,” she said.

Vaccinations are expected to pick up with increased doses starting next week, and to be available in late April for everyone 16 and older.

Planning is underway with superintendents to find ways to hold outdoor graduations ceremonies and adhere to masking and distancing strategies that lessen the risk of spreading the virus.