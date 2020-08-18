Northam limits admissions to state psychiatric hospitals to deal with COVID-19

Bonniwell said her agency’s emergency services staff lacks the authority to resolve the challenges, particularly if no private or public beds are available. And additional funds to help move patients out of hospitals and into community homes are on hold.

“From my standpoint at a CSB [community services board], it is difficult to say whether this order will have the impact on state hospital census as intended by DBHDS [Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services], but it has the potential to make the jobs of our very hard-working CSB emergency services staff and hospital discharge planners much more complicated,” she said.

Northam's order also requires private psychiatric hospitals to update the state’s bed registry as soon as a bed is available and at least twice a day. It further requires all patients to be tested and treated for COVID-19 and other medical conditions before they are transferred to a state hospital, and it places expectations on community services boards to help get people who are ready for discharge out of the state hospitals.

Northam said state code allows for medical temporary detention orders that would permit keeping a person for treatment of things such as COVID-19 or intoxication instead of transferring them to a state hospital.