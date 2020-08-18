Northam limits admissions to state psychiatric hospitals to deal with COVID-19

The governor on Tuesday issued an executive order that will curtail admissions to state psychiatric hospitals that are dealing with more patients than beds and relieve pressure on four facilities dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.
Gov. Ralph Northam's order says state hospitals at 100% capacity will not accept people on temporary detention orders who need to be evaluated if they are not under emergency custody orders.
If the state system is at or over capacity, places where people are being evaluated -- most likely private hospitals emergency departments -- will be asked to delay transfers to state hospitals.
It is not immediately known how these changes will affect the emergency departments or psychiatric hospitals at Carilion Clinic and LewisGale Medical Center, or what additional pressure it could place on law enforcement officers who take people into custody and transfer them to facilities, and on Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, the community’s local mental health agency that is involved in both admissions and discharges.
“We are still reviewing the Governor’s order ourselves and trying to anticipate the implications,” Debbie Bonniwell, CEO of Blue Ridge, said in an email. “I would anticipate that the order has the potential to cause additional stress and tension between all parts of an already-stressed system: community services boards, law enforcement, private hospital emergency departments, and state hospitals, all of whom we historically have tried to partner with during these complex processes despite ongoing resource challenges.”
Bonniwell said her agency’s emergency services staff lacks the authority to resolve the challenges, particularly if no private or public beds are available. And additional funds to help move patients out of hospitals and into community homes are on hold.
“From my standpoint at a CSB [community services board], it is difficult to say whether this order will have the impact on state hospital census as intended by DBHDS [Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services], but it has the potential to make the jobs of our very hard-working CSB emergency services staff and hospital discharge planners much more complicated,” she said.
Northam's order also requires private psychiatric hospitals to update the state’s bed registry as soon as a bed is available and at least twice a day. It further requires all patients to be tested and treated for COVID-19 and other medical conditions before they are transferred to a state hospital, and it places expectations on community services boards to help get people who are ready for discharge out of the state hospitals.
Northam said state code allows for medical temporary detention orders that would permit keeping a person for treatment of things such as COVID-19 or intoxication instead of transferring them to a state hospital.
“Response to the mental health effects of the COVID-19 disaster will require both public and private providers, as well as other agencies involved in the civil commitment process, to work together,” Northam said in the order. “We must prioritize the patient’s best interests to ensure that each patient receives the requisite care and treatment. We must also ensure that the state-operated psychiatric hospital system continues to operate as a safety net for patients experiencing a mental health crisis.”
The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services operates the state hospitals and contracts with community services boards to provide discharge planning and other public mental health services.
Virginia in 2014 changed the law to require state hospitals to accept anyone in a mental health crisis in need of hospitalization if a bed could not be found in a private psychiatric hospital. The state also created a registry to assist in locating a bed.
The laws were in response to a tragedy involving Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath. Deeds had attempted to have his son, Gus, who had a mental illness, committed to a hospital for treatment but a detention order expired before a community services board social worker could find a placement. Hours later, Gus Deeds severely injured his father before killing himself.
Since the change in law, state hospitals are required to provide a bed of last resort, but they also routinely operate at capacity.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased pressure on the state hospitals as private facilities have taken on fewer patients to minimize the spread of the virus. For example, they now house one instead of two patients per room.
Northam said that state code requires the state hospitals to provide beds when none are available elsewhere, but some of the facilities are operating beyond 100% capacity, and others are dealing with outbreaks, meaning they have to quarantine patients and thus have fewer beds.
Piedmont Geriatric Hospital and Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute stopped taking admissions in July because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Fairfax put admissions on hold Aug. 13. Quarantines at a fourth facility with an outbreak, the Southeastern Virginia Training Center, can be managed differently as it is designed with small homes, allowing for isolation of the virus.
The department reported Monday that it has 79 positive cases; 153 others have recovered from the virus and seven Piedmont patients have died.
Three of the current cases and three of the recovered cases are staff members at Catawba Hospital in Roanoke County.
Deeds chairs a committee of lawmakers that has been working on additional reforms to the state's mental health system and had included an additional $154 million to continue building services that would help to prevent people from entering crises and requiring hospitalization. The governor has proposed putting most of the funds on hold in order to address budget shortfalls caused by the pandemic.
