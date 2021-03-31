Northam makes final push to legalize simple possession of marijuana this July

Gov. Ralph Northam is sending legislation to legalize marijuana back to the General Assembly with his recommendation that Virginia legalize simple possession this July rather than wait until 2024.

After some last-minute uncertainty about whether lawmakers would approve the bills in the final day of the legislative session, the General Assembly voted in February to legalize marijuana, but not until Jan. 1, 2024, which is when retail sales would start. Legalization advocates expressed frustration the legislature linked legalization and sales, saying the disproportionate enforcement of marijuana possession would continue harm people of color during that period of time.

Northam announced in November he would prioritize legalizing marijuana — making Virginia the first state in the South to do so — this year. This is his final year in office.

“Our commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” Northam said in a statement. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana — and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice.”