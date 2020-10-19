Northam orders independent investigation of VMI's culture following reports of systemic racism

While the board of visitors has “the ultimate authority for immediately addressing these concerns ... it is clear that internal action alone is no longer sufficient for VMI to join in the commitment to diversity and equity that the rest of Virginia’s government is embracing,” the letter stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Washington Post story described a hostile, racist environment toward Black cadets, including a lynching threat and a faculty member who “reminisced in class about her father’s Ku Klux Klan membership,” according to the article.

The topic of racism at VMI was pushed into the spotlight in June after alumni took to social media to recount their experiences, and class of 2020 alumnus Kaleb Tucker published a petition asking the college to acknowledge racism and take down the statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson that sits in front of the barracks. That petition was met with a counterpetition by alumnus Jeremy Sanders, who wrote that VMI had been painted “in a slanderous light,” and that “the very core of the Institute is under attack by those who seek to destroy these noble ideas that have made VMI cadets an ‘honor to their country and their state’.”