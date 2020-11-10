Northam prefers carrot over stick in beating back rising COVID numbers in Southwest Virginia

"There is no genetic immunity that prevents you from giving this virus to your mother or your grandfather or any other loved ones in the house," Northam said. "I'm not saying don’t celebrate Thanksgiving. But if you are planning to gather with people outside of your household, think about ways to do it more safely."

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, reminded people that they had the power to keep from further restrictions by heeding messaging.

“Every time I see someone not wearing a mask, it’s hard because I know that person is making a choice to take a risk for other people. One of the messages that sometimes gets forgotten is the purpose of wearing a mask is to protect the people around you,” she said during her weekly news briefing Tuesday.

“I hope the numbers tell a compelling story. We have 86 people in our community in the hospital right now struggling. We have lost 96 members of our community to this disease,” Morrow said. “If we can just think about wearing a mask as our gift to our community, as our statement that 'I care about you,' maybe there will be some people who will start wearing a mask.”

There are 671 active cases in Morrow's districts, 128 more than the week before, yet another indicator that the disease is on an upward trajectory.