Northam said his infection proves masks work

Northam said he was told Sept. 24 that a worker in the governor’s mansion had tested positive.

He and his wife, Pam, were tested the next afternoon and received their positive results that evening.

“It is frightening when one is notified. I’ve been a doctor for over 30 years and I’ve had to give people some fairly devastating news. To be on the receiving end,” he said, “is very impactful.”

He thanked Virginians for their well wishes and support and commended the health department for its investigation and contact tracing.

“Pam and I were very fortunate that we had mild symptoms. There have been in the ballpark of 215,000 people that have died in this country from COVID-19. That is a lot of people, and every one of those deaths has had an impact on a family,” he said.

His said his infection allowed him to appreciate the hardships on people who are required to isolate or quarantine for two weeks.

“Imagine the impact that has on individuals and families whether they have children at home or they need to be at work,” he said.

And it gave him more perspective on what he said is the big picture.

“People that have lost their businesses, their jobs, don’t know where their next meal is coming from, are worried about their child not being in school. That’s why we as a commonwealth, as a society, need to take this virus seriously. It’s very contagious. It’s very dangerous,” Northam said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.