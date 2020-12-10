 Skip to main content
Northam says 'nothing good happens after midnight,' in instituting a curfew to combat COVID-19
Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday ordered Virginians to stay at home between midnight and 5 a.m., as one of several new measures aimed at slowing the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The curfew, which goes into effect 12:01 a.m. Monday, comes as Virginia is now recording 4,000 new infections a day.

When asked how a midnight curfew would slow the spread, Northam said it’s common sense.

“I’ll also say something my parents told me when I was younger and that is nothing good happens after midnight,” he said.

Bars are already under orders to stop serving alcohol at 10 a.m. and to close at midnight.

Northam’s new restrictions also include:

  • Wearing masks at all times indoors and when within 6 feet of another person outdoors.
  • Reducing the number of people who can gather socially from 25 to 10.
  • Encouraging everyone who can to telework.

Northam said he was not putting any additional restrictions on restaurants or on schools. School sports can continue with a maximum of 25 spectators at indoor events, and two per player for outdoor games.

He asked places of worship to hold services virtually rather than in person.

Northam said Virginia would step up enforcement of all the of the mandates. The departments of Health, Labor and Industry and Agriculture have been tasked with following up on complaints.

 

Thursday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,915 to 271,043

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 131 to 15,723

Statewide deaths: Up 54 to 4,335

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 24 to 454

Bath County: Up 4 to 89

Bedford County: Up 40 to 2,202

Botetourt County: Up 20 to 942

Buena Vista: Up 14 to 372

Covington: Up 23 to 238

Craig County: Up 2 to 106

Floyd County: Up 2 to 402

Franklin County: Up 37 to 1,854

Giles County: Up 13 to 390

Lexington: Up 8 to 419

Lynchburg: Up 44 to 3,202

Montgomery County: Up 37 to 4,297

Pulaski County: Up 31 to 963

Radford: Up 7 to 1,285

Roanoke: Up 52 to 4,523

Roanoke County: Up 45 to 3,525

Rockbridge County: Up 9 to 350

Salem: Up 14 to 1,011

Wythe County: Up 31 to 913

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

