Northam to health care providers with vaccines: Use it or lose it

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday warned health care providers that if they didn’t quickly get all of their doses of COVID-19 vaccines into people’s arms, Virginia would short subsequent shipments.

“We can be faster, and we are going to be faster, and that starts with a simple message to health care providers, health departments, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and everywhere: You use it, or you lose it,” Northam said during a news briefing. “I want you to empty those freezers and get shots in arms. When you have vials, give out shots until they are gone.”

Northam said more doses are being manufactured and about 100,000 doses a week are being distributed in the state. Virginia has received 481,550 doses since shipments began in mid-December. As of Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reports that 116,247 shots have been given, including 2,204 people who have received their second dose.

There has been some confusion about the doses and whether hospitals and health departments need to hold vials for second doses.

“You are going to get more, so don’t save anything,” Northam said.

He said about 14,000 people each day should be getting shots, a figure that he wants to see increase to 25,000 a day.