Northam to make passenger rail announcement in Christiansburg

Christiansburg has taken steps in recent years to prepare for the expansion of passenger rail. That includes the purchase of a handful of parcels near the town’s aquatic center off North Franklin Street, creating the potential site for a passenger rail station.

Local studies have designated Christiansburg as a good spot for a station to the town being more conveniently located for the main passenger groups—research has found that most passengers would come from either Blacksburg or Christiansburg.

Among other goals, backers of the New River Valley rail campaign have touted the project’s potential to boost economic development and to provide alternative long-distance transportation for the tens of thousands of students at Virginia Tech and Radford University.

“I feel good that he’s coming,” Barber said about Northam’s visit. “I think the news will be very encouraging and very exciting.”

In a related matter, the governor’s visit has generated some debate among Christiansburg officials, particularly Councilwoman Johana Hicks, over whether a town council meeting notice should have been posted for the event.