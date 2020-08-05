Northam to talk about new app that lets Virginians know if they are exposed to COVID-19

If, while scrubbing your hands upon returning home, you have wondered whether a stranger you encountered while running errands has COVID-19, there’s an app for that.
Virginia on Wednesday launched COVIDWISE, an app developed jointly by Apple and Google that lets people know whether they’ve been exposed to someone with the virus without having to know who you are or where you have been.
Rather than use GPS or some other location-tracking technology, COVIDWISE relies on Bluetooth signals.
“They are radio signals, right? So try to keep in mind the way that estimation is done is using that Bluetooth radio signal. And that signal will estimate how close you have been together and for how long,” Jeff Stover with the Virginia Department of Health said during a media briefing Wednesday.
“A good way to think about it is your phone and your Bluetooth speaker that’s in your car or at your house. Obviously, it works better the closer you are to the speaker. The farther away you get it doesn’t work as well,” he said.
Anyone can download the app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. While it is in use, it will gather tokens or keys about whether its signal was near others with the app, along with the strength and duration of the signal.
That will be stored on a server. If someone later tests positive for the virus, the health department’s case investigator will give them a six-digit PIN that they can opt to load into the app. The program will then match that person’s tokens with others and send out notifications to those who might have been exposed.
Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to talk about COVIDWISE during his 2 p.m. public briefing.
Virginia is the first state to use COVIDWISE. Stover said a few tried apps that gathered location information, but they failed as people were concerned about the lack of privacy that went with tracking their movements. Other states are planning to roll out their own, he said.
He said a national server is being developed for states that want to share their Bluetooth tokens, so travelers could benefit if they visit a state with a similar platform.
Use of the app is voluntary, and so is sharing positive results.
“We can’t reiterate enough how important privacy is from our end,” he said.
Andrew Larimer, a data engineer with SpringML, said that using the app and providing it with information is voluntary, and that people can decide whether they want to share positive test results. That can only happen by entering a randomly generated six-digit pin that the health department gives to the infected person.
“This is to prevent malicious actors from being around a lot of people in public and posting false positives,” he said.
The health department paid SpringML $229,000 of federal CARES Act funds to develop Virginia’s app, and will pay $29,000 over the next year for its support, Stover said.
The app also has a tab with information about what users should do if they are notified that they have been exposed, and it has links to direct traffic to the Virginia Department of Health website.
Because the app does not collect location information, users won’t be notified if they were at a super-spreader event unless someone near them enters a positive test results.
However, Dave Saunders, president of Madison+Main, which was hired to market the app, said venues such as Richmond Raceway are supporting and promoting the app. Saunders said businesses, universities, chambers and other groups are joining the effort to recruit people to use the app.
A social media marketing campaign and traditional advertising are planned throughout the state.
More information is at covidwise.org.
