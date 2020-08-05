Northam to talk about new app that lets Virginians know if they are exposed to COVID-19

If, while scrubbing your hands upon returning home, you have wondered whether a stranger you encountered while running errands has COVID-19, there’s an app for that.

Virginia on Wednesday launched COVIDWISE, an app developed jointly by Apple and Google that lets people know whether they’ve been exposed to someone with the virus without having to know who you are or where you have been.

Rather than use GPS or some other location-tracking technology, COVIDWISE relies on Bluetooth signals.

“They are radio signals, right? So try to keep in mind the way that estimation is done is using that Bluetooth radio signal. And that signal will estimate how close you have been together and for how long,” Jeff Stover with the Virginia Department of Health said during a media briefing Wednesday.

“A good way to think about it is your phone and your Bluetooth speaker that’s in your car or at your house. Obviously, it works better the closer you are to the speaker. The farther away you get it doesn’t work as well,” he said.