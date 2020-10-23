Northam turns to far Southwest Virginia during economic recovery tour

Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday turned to one of the most economically challenged places in Virginia to hear how the pandemic has affected businesses and families and what they need to recover.

“We want to do what we can to bring all of Virginia back, especially rural Virginia,” Northam said during a virtual roundtable organized by the United Way of Southwest Virginia. “We’re here to listen. We don’t have monopolies on ideas here in Richmond.”

The United Way put together a task force in March as the pandemic was shutting down schools and businesses. The meeting came as the local health department issued a warning about the steady rise in COVID-19 cases.

Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton have had more than 1,300 cases with 103 hospitalizations and 23 deaths. Ballad Health earlier this week said hospital admissions are exceeding its capacity.

Northam did not address the current impact of the virus on the communities; rather, he said he wanted to hear what types of actions would help with recovery.

Meaghan Healy, the governor’s chief workforce advisor, said the region's United Way was the first group that came to mind when the governor's office decided to have an economic recovery listening tour.