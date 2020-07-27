Northam warns of restrictions as COVID-19 cases near previous peak

The Virginia Department of Health on Monday reported 1,505 new cases of COVID-19, marking the second-highest daily increase since the pandemic arrived in the state.

Monday's case count was nearly triple the number of daily cases on July 1 when Gov. Ralph Northam lifted restrictions to allow for larger crowd, indoor dining and the return of most commerce.

Northam warned over the weekend that he might impose restrictions. He plans Tuesday to hold a briefing on the coronavirus as cases rise to the same level as May's peak.

“We will be watching the public health data closely over the weekend — if the numbers don't come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus.‬ Wear a mask and practice physical distancing so we don't have to move back,” Northam on Saturday posted to his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The weekend numbers show Virginia’s cases continuing to surge. As of Monday, 86,072 people have been infected with the virus, or 1,505 more than reported Sunday. The last time case counts were that high was May 25 with 1,485 and May 26 with 1,615.

The department reports that the seven-day moving average number of cases is now at 1,100, mirroring the previous peak.