Northwest Roanoke initiative includes grocer, free adult high school and more

A community coalition announced a $15 million project to open a grocery store, free adult high school, wellness center and bank branch in Northwest Roanoke.

Goodwill of the Valleys will relocate its employment center and headquarters, a former Kmart at Melrose Avenue and 24th St. NW, to free up that 99,000 square-foot building for the megaproject envisioned by public and private organizations.

The city of Roanoke has agreed to furnish $10 million from its federal pandemic relief money, federal support to communities to help them recover from the COVID-19 outbreak and increase resiliency in case of future disasters.

The Northwest project, which includes a $5 million public fundraising campaign, addresses the needs of a major part of the city struggling with poverty, crime, elevated rates of preventable diseases and gaps in essential services, officials said.

The mega-project will in concept establish a 25,000-square-foot grocery store in a food desert; a school offering GEDs and vocational certificates to the unemployed; a center that promotes mind and body; and add needed medical and banking facilities.