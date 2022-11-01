 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwest Roanoke initiative includes grocer, free adult high school and more

110222-roa-news-nwinitiative-01

Richmond Vincent, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, speaks at the announcement Tuesday of a $15 million hub in Northwest to include a grocery store, free adult high school, wellness center and bank branch.

 SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times

A community coalition announced a $15 million project to open a grocery store, free adult high school, wellness center and bank branch in Northwest Roanoke.

Goodwill of the Valleys will relocate its employment center and headquarters, a former Kmart at Melrose Avenue and 24th St. NW, to free up that 99,000 square-foot building for the megaproject envisioned by public and private organizations.

The city of Roanoke has agreed to furnish $10 million from its federal pandemic relief money, federal support to communities to help them recover from the COVID-19 outbreak and increase resiliency in case of future disasters.

The Northwest project, which includes a $5 million public fundraising campaign, addresses the needs of a major part of the city struggling with poverty, crime, elevated rates of preventable diseases and gaps in essential services, officials said.

The mega-project will in concept establish a 25,000-square-foot grocery store in a food desert; a school offering GEDs and vocational certificates to the unemployed; a center that promotes mind and body; and add needed medical and banking facilities.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

