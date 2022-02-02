Northwest Roanoke neighborhood advocate Estelle McCadden dies at 95

The first thought to cross the minds of Roanoke City council members when Estelle McCadden walked in the room was, “Oh no.”

She sat through hours-long public meetings to tell the council members what they should be doing, chastise them for what they weren’t doing and offer solutions and ways she could help, Mayor Sherman Lea said.

“I really love Estelle because she was a no-nonsense person,” Lea said. “She would bark at you if you didn't get it right or if she felt you could do it better.”

McCadden, who founded the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum and the Virginia Statewide Neighborhood Conference, died Monday at 95 years old.

She taught home economics at elementary and middle schools in the area before she worked at William Fleming High School and retired in 1988. Thereafter, McCadden dived into neighborhood work and began to advocate for the people of Northwest Roanoke, specifically the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood.

The Melrose-Rugby neighborhood is bounded on the north by Andrews Road and Syracuse Avenue, on the east by 10th Street, to the south by Orange and Melrose avenues and to the west by Lafayette Boulevard. It was one of Roanoke’s early suburbs and became predominantly African American beginning in the 1960s.

McCadden recognized rising crime rates and a greater number of students dropping out of school. She founded the organization in 1989 to bring neighbors together to solve these issues.

Throughout the years, she fought for better housing, food availability and medical centers for her neighborhood. Eventually, McCadden expanded her efforts to create the Virginia Statewide Neighborhood Conference, where leaders from across the commonwealth would gather to tackle problems they all shared.

“We lost a great soldier in this community, a great soldier who made an impact,” Lea said. “We will all die at some point and the question comes to ‘What did you do to make your community better?’ And that's a question that Estelle can answer.”

McCadden was born in Rocky Mount and moved to Roanoke when she was 10 years old. Her father became pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church in 1936, and she had been a member ever since. When her oldest child, Mac, was 3 years old, she moved to the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood.

Mac McCadden said his mother would attend baseball games while he worked as an umpire and he could always pick out her voice in a crowd of more than 30,000 people.

She was a direct person who could charm anyone. Once she set her mind to something, she would not take no for an answer.

“She was the only person I knew who could tell you to go to hell and you would say thank you,” Mac McCadden said. “I'm 72 years old and I want to grow up and be like her.”

That passion, charm and direct way of speaking allowed Estelle McCadden to accomplish all that she did. She was awarded Roanoke’s Mother of the Year in 1994, Citizen of the Year in 2008 and the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council’s 2019 Women of Achievement Award.

“I think that we are better off as a city because of the commitment and dedication of Estelle McCadden,” Lea said. “It’ll be some tough shoes to fill, but I hope someone will take up that mantle and continue that great work.”

