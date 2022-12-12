Northwest Roanoke nonprofit building new community garden

A chainsaw whirred and shears clipped as members of the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization worked Saturday morning to clear vegetation from a vacant lot in northwest Roanoke, making room for the neighborhood’s second community garden.

NNEO, a nonprofit, owns the parcel at the intersection of 8th Street and Gilmer Avenue. Right now, it’s a green space, once cornered by some towering, vine-laden trees. NNEO President Carroll Carter said that come March, the earth will be tilled, and vegetables and fruits will be planted.

“We’re cleaning it off so we can create another garden,” Carter said Saturday. “We have one at 6th and Loudon. What we’re trying to do is just help people become healthier. In our community, there are a lot of sick people, and it’s because of what they’re eating.”

Carter said that northwest Roanoke is a “food desert” — a term that refers to geographic areas where residents have limited access to healthy and affordable food.

“We got little corner stores. All they sell is canned goods,” Carter said. “We’re trying to combat that.”

The NNEO president said that at the organization’s garden at the intersection 6th Street and Loudon Avenue, classes are held to teach the children in the neighborhood how to grow food.

“We let them put it in the ground. And then they come back, maybe three or four weeks later, and the plant is coming out of the ground,” Carter said. “They get elated.”

Carter said community gardens bring life to neighborhoods as people learn to fuel their bodies correctly.

“Before this, all you’ve got is weeds and grass,” Carter said. “But you can grow some kale, some collards and some greens. We have a fruit forest down here [at 6th and Loudon]. Apples, pears, plums and cherries are very healthy for our bodies. It’s changing the whole outlook, and people begin to look at themselves in a different light.”

The garden brings residents together, too. Carter said that one morning, while he and other NNEO members and volunteers were working to clear the lot at 8th and Gilmer, a girl came outside of a nearby house and donated two dollars to the project.

“That almost made me cry, but I held it back. But that was awesome,” Carter said. “She was probably no more than about five or six, but she understood what we were doing, and the mother did, too, and the grandfather. He was there, as well. That’s enough to make me keep doing this even in this cold like this.”

Once the lot at 8th and Gilmer is cleared, volunteers will place a tarp over the ground, killing the grass without the use of chemicals or pesticides. Then, in the spring, Carter said the community can sow seeds.

“The end goal keeps going. It never stops. We hope to be able to put in at least a couple more gardens to help people in different communities in northwest Roanoke,” Carter said. “What we do need is more support. If you don’t have anything to do on a Saturday morning, come out. You’ll burn off some calories, and you’ll feel good in the end, as well.”