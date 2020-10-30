Nov. 9 event provides resources for homeless vets

Homeless veterans will be the center of attention Nov. 9 at the Salem Civic Center.
That’s when the annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with modifications to maintain COVID-19 protocols.
The Stand Down event provides a boxed meal and other supplies, including flu and Hepatitis A shots, and information on housing and other resources. It’s sponsored by the Salem VA Health Care System, the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council, Total Action for Progress and the Department of Labor.
Shuttle service will be provided from several locations for eligible veterans.
For more information about the shuttle service and the event, call 982-2463, ext. 3936.
CATS recognizes CORA Physical Therapy for supportChildren’s Assistive Technology Service, or CATS, recently recognized CORA Physical Therapy and CORAkids for their support.
The nonprofit CATS provides adaptive equipment to children with disabilities at no cost.
For the past two years, CORA Physical Therapy has been a $5,000 annual sponsor and has supported CATS’ mission. CORAkids is the pediatric arm of CORA Physical Therapy. It provides physical, occupational and speech therapy to children in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Vinton, Daleville and Rocky Mount.
The CORA team is the first company recognized on the Wall of Honor at CATS’ new Moneta facility.
CORA’s pediatrics team regularly collaborates with CATS to help meet the needs of children when health insurance or equipment costs limit their ability to receive the care they need. The partnership between CORAkids and CATS is dedicated to fundraising initiatives.
“One of the great things about CATS is that they have similar core values and principles,” said Meghan Owens, director of pediatric services for CORA, in an announcement.
Salem church cancels Thanksgiving dinner, opts for gift cardsSalem Presbyterian Church is not holding its annual its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner.
Instead, the congregation has partnered with the Salem Food Pantry to deliver Kroger gift cards to families to aid with their Thanksgiving family meal. The change is due to continued concerns regarding COVID-19.
Salem Presbyterian has been holding a Thanksgiving meal in its social hall for more than 25 years. This year the church anticipates feeding 250 families with the gift cards.
The church said the goal is to distribute the cards before Thanksgiving so the families can make their own Thanksgiving dinner. The church has asked its members and fellow community members to contribute to this project.
Salem Food Pantry clients will be eligible for a $25 card for up to a family of two or a $50 card for a family of three or more. To donate, visit www.salempres.org or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Salem-Presbyterian-Church-251197948291932). Donations also can be mailed to Salem Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 536, Salem VA 24153.
