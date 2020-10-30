Nov. 9 event provides resources for homeless vets

The CORA team is the first company recognized on the Wall of Honor at CATS’ new Moneta facility.

CORA’s pediatrics team regularly collaborates with CATS to help meet the needs of children when health insurance or equipment costs limit their ability to receive the care they need. The partnership between CORAkids and CATS is dedicated to fundraising initiatives.

“One of the great things about CATS is that they have similar core values and principles,” said Meghan Owens, director of pediatric services for CORA, in an announcement.

Salem church cancels Thanksgiving dinner, opts for gift cardsSalem Presbyterian Church is not holding its annual its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner.

Instead, the congregation has partnered with the Salem Food Pantry to deliver Kroger gift cards to families to aid with their Thanksgiving family meal. The change is due to continued concerns regarding COVID-19.

Salem Presbyterian has been holding a Thanksgiving meal in its social hall for more than 25 years. This year the church anticipates feeding 250 families with the gift cards.