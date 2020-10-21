Now in sight, The Vue to add to Blacksburg housing

Among the CRC’s tenants are information technology services provider the 1901 Group and blockchain company Block.one.

Joann Craig, the chief financial officer for Blacksburg-based SAS Builders, pointed to the 1901 Group and Torc Robotics as examples of companies that will bring more people to town.

“They’re growing fast,” she said.

SAS Builders is headed by long-time developer Jeanne Stosser, who is behind numerous prominent projects across the New River Valley. The company is developing the site with Branch Construction, which has an office in Roanoke.

CMG Leasing Inc., a firm affiliated with SAS, will manage the new apartments. The Vue is slated for a mid-2022 opening, Craig said.

The Vue will also be part of a greater collection of complexes that SAS has built near the CRC.

One of those developments is the Reserve, a now 7-year-old property just across the road from the Vue’s site. Another is Cedar Pointe, which is slated to open in January.

Craig couldn’t provide expected rent prices on SAS’s latest apartment project. Among the units’ features will be granite countertops and hard-surface flooring in the common areas, he said.