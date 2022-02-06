NRV community blood drive set for Feb. 11

The NRV Public Health Task Force and the American Red Cross have teamed up to host a community blood drive on Friday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Blue Ridge Church, at 1655 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg.

“The American Red Cross blood supply is at its lowest level in over 10 years,” said Blacksburg Chief of Police Anthony Wilson. “If the blood crisis continues, it can impact care delivery in every health care system in the region.”

All donors will receive a choice of an American Red Cross tote bag or T-shirt. Additionally, all donors who schedule an online appointment with a valid email address will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email.

“From accident victims and cancer patients to premature babies, hospital patients rely on all of us to make sure blood is available to help those who need it,” said Alan Fabian, chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery. “Your blood donation can help save the lives of many people. Our community needs you now.”

Donors of all blood types can make an appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and clicking on Rapid Pass. When searching for the NRV Task Force blood drive, search by date and 24073 zip.

- Submitted by Christopher Finley