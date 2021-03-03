NRV Del. Nick Rush says he will not run for reelection

Longtime New River Valley Del. Nick Rush says this year will be his last in the General Assembly.

The 53-year-old Republican, who has represented the 7th District for a decade, announced on Facebook that he will not run for a sixth term. He did not cite a specific reason for his decision.

"It is with great appreciation to the voters of the Seventh House District that I formally announce my decision to not seek reelection this November for the Virginia House of Delegates. It has been a true honor and incredible privilege to have served in the General Assembly for the past 10 years and I will forever be humbled by the trust placed in me to carry out the people’s work," Rush's Facebook post said.

Rush, of Christiansburg, represents a district that covers part of Montgomery County and stretched across Floyd and Pulaski counties. Before winning a seat in the General Assembly, he was a Montgomery County supervisor for 12 years, and before that was in the U.S. Army.

In his Facebook post, Rush thanked voters for trusting a "23-year-old Fed Ex driver," referring to his job when he first was elected to county office.

Rush listed an array of committee memberships, legislative offices and support for economic development and education as highlights of his time in the Legislature.