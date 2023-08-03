The New River Valley community is invited to participate in an informative gathering that aims to shed light on a recently funded community project dedicated to tackling the pressing issue of the opioid and addiction crisis in the region.

The “Lunch & Learn” event will be held at the Meadowbrook Library in Shawsville on Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Montgomery County Prevention Partners in collaboration with the NRV Regional Commission.

The opioid epidemic has been an alarming concern for communities nationwide, and the New River Valley is no exception. This program offers a valuable opportunity for individuals to gain insights into the community’s ongoing efforts to effectively combat this crisis, according to a news release about the event.

At the Lunch & Learn event, attendees will have the chance to:

Discover the details of the newly funded NRV Recovery Ecosystem project, specifically designed to address the opioid/addiction crisis in the region.

Learn about the comprehensive, multi-faceted approach adopted by the project to support prevention, intervention, and recovery efforts in the community.

Interact with experts in the field, local authorities, and community leaders who are actively contributing to this vital initiative.

The primary purpose of this event will be to provide coalition members, stakeholders, and concerned citizens with an overview of the recently funded NRV Recovery Ecosystem project, made possible through a generous grant from the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority and support from the five local governments of the New River Valley, including Montgomery County, according to the release.

In addition to an enlightening and engaging experience, participants will be treated to a complimentary lunch to foster networking and collaboration among like-minded individuals. To secure your spot at this informative Lunch & Learn event, interested individuals are kindly asked to RSVP by sending an email to rcox@nrvcs.org no later than Aug. 4, and please include a full name and contact information.

For further information about the Lunch & Learn event or inquiries about the community project, please contact the library at (540) 268-1964.