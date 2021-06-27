NRV Garden Tour returns

The 25th annual New River Valley Garden Tour is Saturday, July 10, at private gardens and public points of interest in Blacksburg. Tickets are $15 and are available in advance at local libraries and at the garden locations on the day of the tour.

Funds raised are used for special adult and children’s programs and the summer reading program. The tour is sponsored by the Montgomery Floyd Friends of the Library.

This year’s tour features five private gardens and four public points of interest. The points of interest include the Hahn Horticulture Garden, Alexander Black House and Cultural Center, Blacksburg Farmers Market, and Art Space at the Artful Lawyer.

The tour teamed up with Sustainable Blacksburg to promote it as a potential “walk hike bike bus” tour while encouraging able body participants to leave their car at home and consider alternative transportation to the gardens.

— The Roanoke Times