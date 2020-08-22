NRV group discusses racial trauma via virtual summit

Wilkins said he would have been taken to jail that night if he had not had his government credentials in his pocket.

“If that happened to someone like me, imagine what they would’ve done to a 17-year-old kid,” he said of the officers who were suspended over the assault.

Franklin also talked about times she has been discriminated against for the color of her skin. She said she has often been described as the “angry Black woman” for simply wanting to be treated equally to white people.

“I have felt this. My kids have had to feel this and I don’t want my grandkids to have to go through this,” she said.

Jones said that micro- and macroaggressions stemming from racism can have a lasting effect on people that is similar to PTSD individuals often experience after living through traumatic events. The trauma from dealing with racism, systemic and otherwise, can take an individual’s identity and sense of worth away from them, he said.

Examples of microaggressions are as simple as saying something like “you don’t act Black,” or making comments on an individual’s appearance and wanting to touch a Black person’s hair.