NRV NAACP's Black History Book Drive halfway to its goal

The Education Committee of the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County Branch of the NAACP invites you to support our New River Valley Black History Book Drive.

This book drive began Feb. 1 and we are already halfway to our goal of 156 books to be bought through Amazon. Books can be purchased online until April 1. In addition, we will be purchasing about 30 hard-to-find books from a variety of vendors. Monetary donations will support these purchases.

African Americans have influenced the economy, culture and communities of the New River Valley and southern Appalachia. The purpose of the NRV Black History Book Drive is to make this local and regional history more visible by creating a collection of books and articles that will be donated to the Montgomery Museum of Art & History in Christiansburg; Glencoe Mansion, Museum and Gallery in Radford; and other local cultural centers and museums. Collections will be available for community members to use during on-site reading and research, and for high school classrooms and community groups to borrow.

You are invited to make our local black history more accessible to the community and secondary classrooms by participating in this book drive! Go to https://www.mrfnaacp.org/ and follow the links to the book drive. Books purchased online will be delivered to the committee for local distribution. Alternatively, individuals, churches or other organizations can send donations by check payable to “M-R-F NAACP” with a note in the memo line for the “Book Drive.” Send checks to M-R-F NAACP, P.O. Box 6044, Christiansburg, VA 24068.

- Submitted by James Klagge