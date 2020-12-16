NRV officials praise Amtrak money; Christiansburg hub still not assured

Several New River officials praised Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to put $50 million toward an effort to extend Amtrak passenger rail service to the valley.
But a question that remains is: Will Christiansburg be the hub for the service, which has been planned and on which money has been spent.
“It was a wonderful surprise, very pleasant surprise,” Larry Hincker, chairman of the marketing/communications subcommittee for the New River Valley Passenger Rail initiative, said about the state funding. “It will go a long way toward the realization of finally getting passenger rail into the New River Valley.”
Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said: “It’s certainly a welcome addition to the cause. It is welcome. It’s still a ways off, but it certainly helps in the negotiation and being able to see this thing through.”
The $50 million is part of an amendment Northam proposed for the state’s two-year budget. The funding would go toward right-of-way and easement acquisitions and anything that would help reduce bottlenecks to make way for a passenger train in the New River Valley.
Despite the encouraging news, one important piece that has yet to be decided on is exactly where the station would go. There is still no firm timeline for when the state and Norfolk Southern Corp. will strike an agreement on the effort to extend passenger rail in Southwest Virginia.
Those who have been deeply involved in the passenger rail campaign have long determined that Christiansburg - on a site adjacent to the town’s aquatic center - would be the best location for a new station.
In fact, the town has already spent approximately $360,000 to buy 8 acres worth of parcels near the aquatic center. As Christiansburg awaits a decision on the extension of passenger rail, there are plans to use some of the acquired land for additional aquatic center parking, town officials have said.
However, those behind the New River Valley rail campaign are not expressing disappointment at the fact that the exact location is still pending.
“Where it goes is where we get access from Norfolk Southern,” Hincker said. “In the end, we will be part of a much larger negotiation that the state, [the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation] has underway with Norfolk Southern. We’re part of a much larger piece.
“But if it goes someplace else, that would be okay. The goal is to get passenger rail service to the New River Valley.”
Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission, said he also understands that there are bigger hurdles - beyond the New River Valleys’ control - that need to be addressed first between the state and Norfolk Southern.
Support Local Journalism
“We have to focus on what we can control locally,” Byrd said.
The NRVRC was the organization that performed studies that eventually determined that Christiansburg would be the best spot for a new station.
From a purely infrastructural standpoint, Radford was favored due to the existence of the city’s old station.
“Physically, it made a lot of sense. There’s room there,” Hincker said.
From a logistical standpoint, however, Christiansburg is much more ideal due to the fact that it would be more conveniently located for the main passenger groups, Hincker said. The research found that most passengers would come from either Blacksburg or Christiansburg, he said.
“We didn’t see people moving south [toward Radford] to go north,” Hincker said, adding that the expected destination points for New River Valley passengers would be the major cities along the East Coast, including Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.
Hincker also acknowledged that it can take some time to formally settle on a location.
“The fact it’s not here yet, that’s not an issue. Lots of other locations - Roanoke - took years and years. Lynchburg took years and years. We’re not disheartened in the slightest,” he said. “At this point, we’re just confident it’s going to happen. We just don’t really know when.”
Barber said he’s still very confident his town will get picked. He said few other locations make sense and echoed some of Hincker’s points about the town being a convenient spot for the main passenger groups.
“We’re perfectly located for passenger rail service,” he said. “It’s easy travel time, sitting right in the middle of two universities.”
Among other work that’s been done to further push the local rail campaign was the drawing up of very preliminary designs and estimates on the costs of construction and operation of a site.
Site work and a building would cost just over $4 million, according to estimates included in a document the NRVRC provided. Annual operation, which would include payment on the construction debt, would be approximately $360,000, according to the document.
The study also suggests the formation of a regional authority among the localities and agencies across the New River Valley to share in the operational and maintenance costs.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.