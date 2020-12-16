NRV officials praise Amtrak money; Christiansburg hub still not assured

Several New River officials praised Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to put $50 million toward an effort to extend Amtrak passenger rail service to the valley.

But a question that remains is: Will Christiansburg be the hub for the service, which has been planned and on which money has been spent.

“It was a wonderful surprise, very pleasant surprise,” Larry Hincker, chairman of the marketing/communications subcommittee for the New River Valley Passenger Rail initiative, said about the state funding. “It will go a long way toward the realization of finally getting passenger rail into the New River Valley.”

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said: “It’s certainly a welcome addition to the cause. It is welcome. It’s still a ways off, but it certainly helps in the negotiation and being able to see this thing through.”

The $50 million is part of an amendment Northam proposed for the state’s two-year budget. The funding would go toward right-of-way and easement acquisitions and anything that would help reduce bottlenecks to make way for a passenger train in the New River Valley.