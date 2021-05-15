NRV passenger rail: Next steps not likely to include station near Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s more or less the heart of the New River Valley, roadway wise and population density wise,” Hincker said.

Barber maintains that Christiansburg in general remains the logical location.

Previous research has found that most passengers would come from either Blacksburg or Christiansburg.

Christiansburg spent just under $400,000 a few years ago to buy the eight acres near the aquatic center, but town officials said at the time the land would be used for additional parking for the swimming facility should a train station not be built there.

Barber said the town already paved space for overflow parking on some of the acquired land. But he said a big reason the town bought the land was to show that it would be ready to accommodate passenger rail operations.

“We set the tone and bought the land to show we had a commitment to getting passenger rail to this area,” he said.

Another key component that will need to be finalized is the exact makeup and functions of the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority, an entity expected to include representation from various localities and agencies across the New River Valley.