NRV passenger rail: State seeks public input on study of potential station locations

A state authority is seeking public feedback on potential station locations for the extension of Amtrak service to the New River Valley.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Station Authority started the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Feasibility Study to look at five possible station locations in and around the region, according to an announcement this past week.

The study “reflects on previous work conducted for the New River Valley passenger rail station locations in the region, while examining what station location opportunities are possible following [Gov. Ralph Northam’s] May 2021 announcement,” the announcement reads.

Northam broke major news in Christiansburg in May when he and other top state officials formally announced plans to return passenger rail service to the New River Valley within at least the next several years.

The deal is part of Virginia’s more than $250 million investment in the Western Rail Initiative, a program that covers the return of passenger rail to the New River Valley and the upcoming addition of another Amtrak train from Roanoke to Washington, D.C. The investment includes the acquisition of right of way and track from Norfolk Southern Railway for just under 29 miles of the Virginian Line from the Salem Crossovers to Merrimac in Montgomery County.

Several figures who for years were involved in the campaign to return passenger rail to the New River Valley praised the latest step being taken by VPRA and view the study as further progress on the much anticipated project.

“Above all else, it’s exciting that it’s one more step in the right direction to get passenger rail to the New River Valley,” said Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission.

The study adds to other activities related to the passenger rail project, including recent decisions by several localities in the region to join the entity that will own and operate the station.

Montgomery County, Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Radford, the town of Pulaski and Pulaski County have each agreed to join the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority, Byrd said this past week. The measure is expected to be taken up in the near future by the boards of visitors for Radford University and Virginia Tech, he said.

As far as the possible station locations, the VPRA said they are along existing Norfolk Southern corridors currently operated for freight trains only — more specifically, the former Virginian and N&W lines.

However, all but one of those five locations are truly possible, and will be carried forward, due to this past May’s announcement of the Virginian Line purchase, according to the New River Valley station’s project page. The previously preferred location near the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on North Franklin Street was struck from consideration due to its location on the N&W line.

Work led by the New River Valley Regional Commission recommended some years ago the spot near the aquatic center, and the town bought land in that area primarily for that purpose. Town officials, however, did say at the time that the land bought for just under $400,000 could be used for additional aquatic center parking should a rail station at that location not materialize.

Christiansburg officials previously said a big reason the town bought the land — which occurred a few years before the return of rail to the region was formally announced — was to show it would be ready to accommodate passenger rail operations.

One key reason the previously targeted site near the aquatic center was recommended was its central location in the area and convenient access point for the bulk of the anticipated ridership, people involved in the campaign to return passenger rail to the region previously said.

Of the four potential locations that remain in consideration, two are near the Uptown Christiansburg mall, one is in the Merrimac area on the northern edge of Christiansburg and another is in the Ellett Valley just southeast of Blacksburg.

Among other things, the VPRA is seeking input on the study. The authority’s recent announcement includes a link to a survey that launched on Dec. 22 and is slated to close on Jan. 31. Plans for a second survey were also announced.

VPRA said the first survey will allow the authority to consider the public’s priorities and knowledge about the locations as part of the location screening process.

VPRA said a community meeting to present the results of the feasibility study to the public is also being planned for some time in February. The authority said details of that event will be posted to the project website as the time of the meeting nears.

Larry Hincker, spokesman for the New River Valley Passenger Rail initiative, said the study is another indication of the state’s commitment to extending passenger rail to the area.

“We’re excited they’re now moving forward with the study,” Hincker said.

Ray Smoot, a member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board and co-chairman of the New River Valley Passenger Rail group, emphasized the importance of the public providing insights and perspectives on the project and said he hopes to see a great deal of participation in the process.

The project is, for several reasons, a major one because it will effectively create a direct connection between the New River Valley and areas as far as Boston, Smoot said.

“We will be on a direct rail all the way up the Northeast corridor, all on the same train,” he said. “I regard this as a real enhancement to passenger transportation.”

Smoot’s comment reflects one of the reasons behind the push for passenger rail in the area: An alternative travel route to the often tough Interstate 81. He said that alternative is particularly important for the Virginia Tech and Radford University students, many of whom aren’t from Southwest Virginia.

Even with the recent improvements to I-81, “you can still only do so many vehicles on it at any given time,” Smoot said.

While he said he’s glad to see the study and the opportunity for a great number of people to provide their insights on the much anticipated project, Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said he thinks it makes more sense to put the station near the mall due largely to that area’s immediate proximity to lodging — and even more planned lodging for the future — restaurants and shops.

Barber particularly questions the potential Ellett Valley location, which he described as an area that “makes absolutely no sense” for a station.

Barber said the Ellett Valley largely comprises agricultural lands and narrow winding roads, two things he doubts would be conducive to daily influxes of travelers.

“There’s nothing for them,” he said, referring to the little to no access to public transportation in that area.

Barber also questions whether the station would get support from Ellett Valley residents, who he said could raise questions about the project’s intrusion on the land. The mayor alluded to Ellett Valley residents’ past resistance to the Smart Road — a private test track that’s been used for autonomous cars and drones — and work over the past few years to expand that research ground.

Smoot echoed some of Barber’s points on the potential mall area locations, which he said “have the most desirable attributes of a site.”

Among those attributes, Smoot said, are access by not just automobiles, but also bikeways and trails. Then, he said, is the obvious proximity to the mall itself and its retail surroundings.

“They [passengers] would be proximate to dining locations. They would also be proximate to at least one hotel that’s located right there,” Smoot said. “They’ll be arriving to a place where there’s a lot going on.”

The mall area, Smoot said, would also allow for more convenient car travel between the station and the Blacksburg and Radford areas due to its proximity to Peppers Ferry Road (Virginia 114), and the U.S. 460 bypass.

U.S. 460 provides a direct highway connection between Christiansburg and Blacksburg. Peppers Ferry Road directly connects Christiansburg to Fairlawn, which is located just across the New River from Radford.

There is, however, currently no direct rail connection between the mall area to the Virginian Line, which may require the addition of a spur line, Hincker said.

