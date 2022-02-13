 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NRV passenger rail study virtual meetings set

skd amtraktestrun 060517 p02 (copy)

Amtrak returned to Roanoke in 2019 — and plans have now been approved for the service to be extended into the New River Valley, and expanded service for Roanoke.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2019

Virtual public meetings are set to discuss the results of a study that are part of determining the site of a new passenger rail station in the New River Valley.

The study details will include the results of a public survey. The meetings are scheduled for Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. and March 1 at noon. Those interested in participating are asked to register in advance, according to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

Stakeholders announced last year that passenger rail service will be returning to the New River Valley last year, and the state recently announced the finalization of the process that will culminate in the service.

A major piece of the plan is where the New River Valley rail station will be located. Currently, several sites are being studied, including some in and around Christiansburg, and one in the Ellett Valley of Montgomery County.

More than $250 million in investment is expected to cover the return of passenger rail to the New River Valley and the upcoming addition of another Amtrak train from Roanoke to Washington, D.C. The investment includes the acquisition of right of way and track from Norfolk Southern Railway for just under 29 miles of the Virginian Line from the Salem Crossovers to Merrimac in Montgomery County.

The start of the New River Valley service is not expected until at least 2025.

To register for the meetings, go to: https://transformingrailva.com/events.

- The Roanoke Times

