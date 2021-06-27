NRV won't reach state goal by July 4

This year Independence Day is less about shooting off fireworks and more about getting shots into arms, as officials march the country towards herd immunity to the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that Virginia has already reached a White House goal that 70% of those 18 years and older receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.
But the New River Valley has not reached that milestone, and, in fact, calculated another way, state vaccine rates overall remain well below what public health experts consider safest for population health.
“I think it will be challenging for us in the New River Health District to get there by July 4,” district health director Dr. Noelle Bissell told reporters at a briefing this week.
“We are continuing to plug away, and even after July 4th, we will continue to plug away and try and get as many people vaccinated as we can,” she said.
While Northam’s announcement pertained only to the percentage of residents 18 and over to receive vaccines, Bissell consistently averages in Virginia Department of Health figures for 10- to 17-year-olds.
Adding that data to state calculations markedly reduces the percentage of those vaccinated. Statewide, the percentage of those 10 and over receiving at least one dose drops the state average to about 55%. And only 47% of residents are fully vaccinated.
In the New River Valley, about 46% of people have received at least one dose, while 39% have been fully vaccinated.
“It’s challenging because these targets are all somewhat arbitrary,” Bissell wrote in an email this week. “Those under 12 are not yet able to get vaccinated, so to achieve any given goal for the total population you would need a higher percentage of those eligible to be vaccinated.”
Bissell pointed out that it’s even unclear what percentage of the population must be vaccinated to achieve so-called herd immunity.
Herd immunity varies by disease, with some infections requiring higher levels of immunity for overall protection. To achieve herd immunity for measles, according to the World Health Organization, about 95% of a population needs to be vaccinated. For polio, it drops to about 80%.
Herd immunity for the novel coronavirus is not known, according to WHO, but experts estimate it will require at least 70% of the population to be fully vaccinated. And new, more transmissible variants, like the delta variant that has recently been detected in Virginia could complicate the picture.
Neither Virginia, nor the U.S. overall is near the level of 70% fully vaccinated.
And the Biden administration has conceded in recent days that the country will not reach the president’s goal of 70% of adults 18 and over receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.
Instead, The Washington Post reported this week that the White House has instead shifted the target. The new goal: 70% of people 27 and older will receive at least one dose by Independence Day.
The Post reported that the U.S. also will fall short of a second White House goal – to get 160 million Americans, or 48% of the population fully vaccinated by July 4. That milestone is expected to be reached by mid-July, according to the Post.
In the NRV, COVID-19 case counts remain very low, despite lower-than-hoped for vaccination rates, Bissell said.
“I’m sure the immunity from natural infection accounts for that. We will have to watch closely to see what happens with the delta variant,” Bissell wrote. “It is becoming a higher percentage of cases nationwide, doubling every two weeks or so – but the overall number of cases is way down still. The cases are predominantly in those who are not vaccinated.”
So far, Bissell wrote, it appears that both the vaccine and natural immunity protects against the delta variant.
But new variants are likely to arise globally, Bissell wrote, particularly in countries without access to effective vaccines.