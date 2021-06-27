NRV won't reach state goal by July 4

In the New River Valley, about 46% of people have received at least one dose, while 39% have been fully vaccinated.

“It’s challenging because these targets are all somewhat arbitrary,” Bissell wrote in an email this week. “Those under 12 are not yet able to get vaccinated, so to achieve any given goal for the total population you would need a higher percentage of those eligible to be vaccinated.”

Bissell pointed out that it’s even unclear what percentage of the population must be vaccinated to achieve so-called herd immunity.

Herd immunity varies by disease, with some infections requiring higher levels of immunity for overall protection. To achieve herd immunity for measles, according to the World Health Organization, about 95% of a population needs to be vaccinated. For polio, it drops to about 80%.

Herd immunity for the novel coronavirus is not known, according to WHO, but experts estimate it will require at least 70% of the population to be fully vaccinated. And new, more transmissible variants, like the delta variant that has recently been detected in Virginia could complicate the picture.

Neither Virginia, nor the U.S. overall is near the level of 70% fully vaccinated.